Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged sexual acts with a child

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested by police and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday for allegedly engaging in criminal sexual offenses with a minor, according to Harrisburg police.

Shymar McBride, 42, is facing multiple criminal charges that include rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a minor, and more.

The Harrisburg Police have been investigating McBride since mid 2020.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.