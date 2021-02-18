Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged sexual acts with a child

Harrisburg

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested by police and U.S. Marshals on Wednesday for allegedly engaging in criminal sexual offenses with a minor, according to Harrisburg police.

Shymar McBride, 42, is facing multiple criminal charges that include rape by forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a minor, and more.

The Harrisburg Police have been investigating McBride since mid 2020.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss