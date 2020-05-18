Harrisburg police arrest man involved in Peffer Street shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Maurice Jefferson has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that occurred Friday on the 600 block of Peffer Street.

Harrisburg police arrested Jefferson, 46, on Monday with the assistance of U.S. Marshals. During his arrest, Jefferson was found carrying a firearm and was in possession of drugs.

Jefferson has been charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a firearm during an emergency.

LATEST HEADLINES: