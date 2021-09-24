Harrisburg Police arrest mother for endangerment of baby and drug charges, man still wanted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Bureau of Police says they’ve arrested a mother for multiple charges of child endangerment, including leaving her baby unresponsive, drug possession and intended delivery.

Police were called to the area of 2nd and Market Streets in Harrisburg when they heard there was an unresponsive baby at the intersection. The baby was in the presence of its mother and two-year-old sibling.

During a medical examination, one of the officers found an object in the baby’s mouth, revealed to be a small packet commonly used to store narcotics. Police say it most commonly is used to store heroin and fentanyl.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, where Narcan was administered and is now in stable condition. The two-year-old was also transported, where medical professionals also found they ingested multiple packets of suspected heroin and fentanyl.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news all to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The mother, Khelsea Frick, of Harrisburg, was charged with multiple criminal charges. These include two counts of Endangering Welfare of a Child, and one count each of Manufacture Deliver or Possess with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy Manufacture Deliver or Possess with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession Controlled Substance.

The incident is still under investigation.

Tyler Norman, of Harrisburg, is still wanted for his involvement in this case.

Police are also searching for Tyler Norman (pictured), of Harrisburg, for his involvement.