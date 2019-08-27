Harrisburg Police arrest stabber

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested Edgardo Barberena, who has been accused of a stabbing on North 18th Street.

Harrisburg Police responded to the aforementioned incident at the 100 block of North 18th Street Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

The victim was located and subsequently transported to a local hospital for treatment, where they were later listed in stable condition.

An investigation was initiated and yielded that Edgardo Barberena had stabbed the victim.

Barberena was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Assault-With a Deadly Weapon.