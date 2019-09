HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a teenager last month.

Deion Parson, 18, was arrested Friday.

He’s accused of shooting Kyler Waiwada. Officer’s found his body on August 30 in an alley near the 1800 block of State Street in Harrisburg.

Parson is also charged with robbery.