HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have newed a call for information that could help them solve a homicide in the city last summer.

Harvey Govan Jr. was fatally shot Aug. 20 in the first block of South 17th Street.

A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for credible information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.