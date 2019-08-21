HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquehanna Township Police are investigating a large retail theft from the Giant on Linglestown Road.

Aug. 15 at approximately 3:45 PM, the pictured female entered and loaded up a cart full of Red Bull, Monster, Tide, soda and a variety of cleaning products and merely pushed the cart out of the store without paying for any items.

The items were then loaded, in the pictured vehicle and all involved parties departed.

If you recognize this person, please contact Cpl. Lee Tarasi with Susquehanna Township Police at LTarasi@susquehannatwp.com or directly at 717-909-9259 for a confidential tip.