Harrisburg police attempting to identify suspect in arson investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a man seen in the above photo in regards to an arson investigation.

The man is believed to be connected to arson fires that were set in mid-August in the Allison Hill section of the city, police say.

He is seen wearing a black shirt, with white lettering, and a pair of black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak to a detective.