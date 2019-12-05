Harrisburg police believe man is linked to crimes against four women

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police believe one man may be responsible for crimes against four women. Investigators say in all of the cases, women were kidnapped and forced to undress; some victims were even robbed.

“There’s been no necessarily assault, but the removing of female’s clothing or forcing them to remove their clothing, obviously that’s a rarity in itself,” said Sgt. Kyle Gautsch of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. “We don’t see that all that often.”

The first incident was in September in Allison Hill. The next two were in November in Midtown Harrisburg. One of which, two women were targeted at the same time.

Several victims were robbed and police say all of them were forced to go to another location.

“To remove them from where they’re at and to force them to go somewhere else and to do that with the intent to terrorize or to force them to, in the last case where the female was forced to remove money from her bank account,” said Gautsch.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police says it is limited on what it can release at this time, but an investigation is ongoing. Because of all the similarities, police think the same man is responsible.

“Bizarre, I feel like would be the best way to describe it,” said Samantha Feldman, who used to live and currently works in the area.

The news has some people who live or work nearby on edge and some neighbors say they’ve actually installed home security systems since they heard about these crimes.

“In Midtown, you don’t really hear about that stuff all that often,” Feldman said.

“I don’t know I’d make it a habit of walking by myself,” said Susan Stum, who works in the area.

Investigators say there shouldn’t be widespread panic, but this is something for people to be aware of and is a reminder to be cognizant.

“We always make sure that we’re just alert,” Feldman said.

“We’ll be looking around,” Stum said.

“We’ll be keeping our eyes open,” said Vickie Eversole, who also works in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg Police.