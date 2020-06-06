Harrisburg police cadet fired for racist posts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Harrisburg police cadet has been fired for reportedly posting racial and inapprorpiate comments on social media.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse made the announcement on Friday just before discussing the city’s use of force policy. Papenfuse says the general orders include requiring de-escalation tactics and banning chokeholds.

One change that was not explicitly included requires officers to intervene if a peer is using excessive force. Papenfuse says that is taught in the academy.

The mayor is also asking the community for input on ways the city can improve the police department.