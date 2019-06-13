Harrisburg police charge man in 2015 homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have filed charges in a three-year-old homicide case in Harrisburg.

Jabri Brown, 25, is charged with first-degree murder and firearms offenses in the killing of Jalil Smith, police announced Thursday.

Smith, 23, died at a hospital after he was shot eight times in the Hall Manor housing complex on Oct. 28, 2015.

Brown is already serving prison time for a string of robberies at ice cream parlors, pizza shops, and other stores in the Harrisburg area between May and July 2015. He pleaded guilty to eight robberies and was sentenced in November to 8-20 years.