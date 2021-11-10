Harrisburg Police charge man who allegedly killed bar bystander with involuntary manslaughter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police have arrested and charged a man who was supposedly involved with the shooting and death of Jamie Bey back in late October.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to an affidavit, on the night of Oct. 25, an altercation between two men developed outside Al’s Cafe. As punches were being thrown, a shot was fired, striking Jamie Bey in the left side of the torso. Bey went for the exit and then collapsed on the sidewalk of Susquehanna Street.

One of the men in the altercation who owned the firearm was identified as Damien Barber. Barber came to police on Oct. 29 and stated that he did possess a .45 caliber handgun on the night of Bey’s death. Police say Barber concealed the gun in his jacket pocket and it fell out during the fight. As the two men fought over the gun, a shot was fired. Barber fled and eventually tossed the gun off the South Bridge and into the Susquehanna River. Police also discovered that Barber is prohibited from owning a firearm due to two previous criminal charges.

Barber is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and tampering with evidence. Anyone with any additional information on the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.