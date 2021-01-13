Harrisburg Police charge teen with Criminal Homicide after drive-by shooting left one dead

Jhajuan Russaw was arrested by Harrisburg Police Tuesday in connection to the homicide of Billy Grier.
Grier was shot and killed in front of a convenience store in the area of N 6th and Woodbine Streets in Harrisburg.
Russaw has been charged with Criminal Homicide and Possession of a Firearm Prohibited.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Information can also be submitted on the CRIMEWATCH website.
