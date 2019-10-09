Harrisburg police chase results in crash and person in custody

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In the aftermath of a police chase in midtown, a person wanted on unnamed crimes is now in custody after crashing their car into 2 other parked vehicles.

In an attempted traffic stop gone awry, police state that they attempted to stop a Dodge SUV but the vehicle took off, eventually crashing into two parked sedans.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Hamilton and Fulton streets after police were pursuing an individual wanted for previous offenses.

Witnesses state that a man in one of the parked vehicles climbed out of the back of his vehicle after the crash and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The person wanted is currently in custody whereas the status of the second individual in the vehicle is unknown.