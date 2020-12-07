Harrisburg police collecting winter coats for children

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are using some of the money left from a previous fundraiser to jumpstart their Coats for Kids campaign.

The department is asking people from the region to donate new winter coats, gloves, scarves, and hats.

Deputy Chief Deric Moody says this is an effort to help children stay warm during the winter months and build relationships.

“We want people to see the other side of police work,” said Moody. “We want to make a difference in city neighborhoods and build trust.”

Collections are accepted in the lobby of the government center and at the Allison Hill substation.