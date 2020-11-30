Harrisburg Police Commissioner enforcing mask-wearing within department

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Late last week, Harrisburg Police Commissioner Tom Carter sent out a memo to all police officers that they must wear masks while they are on duty, and that includes in the field and when they are at department headquarters.

Sergeant Kyle Gautsch says this falls in line with the governor’s order.

“The goal is simple,” Gautsch said. “We need to protect the public and ourselves and our families.”

Gautsch says the directive follows some challenging times within the department. “We have seen more officers come in contact with people with the virus,” says Gautsch. “We have had more officers test positive in recent weeks.”

Gautsch say the department’s mask-wearing directive will remain in effect until further notice.