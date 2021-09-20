Harrisburg Police Community Service Aides working hard to make a difference

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community Service Aides with the Harrisburg Police Department continue to spend time in neighborhoods and help residents address some of their concerns. Ana White, director of Community Relations and Engagement, and her team of community service aides met with residents who live near 19th and Zarker Streets Monday, Sept. 20, morning.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

White says this was the second meeting with them, and neighbors were expressing their parking problems. Ron Johnson, who lives in the neighborhood, says the problem gets worse.

“You have people moving in the neighborhood with six or seven cars,” Johnson said. “They park all of them on the block, and don’t leave any room for others to park, especially the elderly.”

Johnson says it forces people, including older residents, to park far away, and have to walk to their homes late at night.

White says it’s important to build trust, have open conversations, and provide people with solutions.

“We want people to understand that we want to work together to find solutions,” White said. “We also want people to also be accountable for what happens in their neighborhoods.”