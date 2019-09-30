Harrisburg police continue homicide investigation; crime survivor tries to save lives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police continue to piece together Saturday night’s shooting near Sixth and Woodbine streets.

They say they continue to speak with neighbors and potential witnesses, but so far no arrests have been made.

Rickey Banks says that he is well aware of the recent violence in Uptown Harrisburg and he knows first-hand about the impact that it can have.

“I was shot in the head,” Banks said. “The emergency room doctors had to bring me back twice, and they still didn’t think I would make it.”

The injury left Banks blind, but these days he is helping others. He spends time with grieving families who have lost loved ones to violent crime, and he shares his story to young people so they won’t make mistakes that can ruin lives.

“I still have some bad days,” Banks said, “but I survived and most people don’t, so I have to continue to move forward.”

Banks says he hopes someone who knows what happened Saturday night will come forward to help police solve the case.