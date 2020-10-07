Harrisburg police continue investigating Uptown Wednesday morning shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police responded to shots fired call just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at the corner of 6th and Woodbine Streets.

It happened near the Antonio Grocery Store that sits across the street from the Nativity School and the Camp Curtin YMCA.

Two victims were taken to the hospital. Police canvassed the neighborhood for several hours and talk to neighbors and witnesses. Police say a delivery man helped one of the victims get to the hospital before officers arrived on the scene.

Both victims are expected to recover. So far no word on suspects. Anyone with information should contact the police.

