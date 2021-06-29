Harrisburg Police continue investigation after mother and child injured Monday night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police detectives spent a majority of Tuesday canvassing the neighborhood along the 1400 block of Berryhill Street, after a 28-year-old woman and her 6-year-old child were wounded during a shooting on Monday night.

Lt. Kyle Gautsch says this is an incident that should generate a response from people who may have some information, that will help find the shooter.

“They were on the front porch,” Gautsch said. “A mother and child getting shot is horrific, if this does not compel someone to come forward, I don’t know what will.”

Gautsch says he does not believe they were the intended targets.

“We have a mother in critical condition,” Gautsch said. “Her child is expected to make a full recovery, and it is our job to find out who is responsible.

Gautch says the suspect vehicle is a white Kia Optima.

He says it has a bullet hole in the rear driver side panel. Anyone with information should contact the police.