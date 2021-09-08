Harrisburg police continue investigation into shooting on Harrisburg High School grounds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students at Harrisburg High School’s John Harris campus learned virtually on Wednesday after shots were fired outside the school Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the parking lot next to the school gym around the time students were being dismissed.

Police say they don’t know of anyone who was hit and still don’t know exactly why it happened.

Tuesday afternoon, students ran for cover just before 3 p.m.

“Officers originally responded for a report of a fight that was in progress and then there was a call that came in reference to a shot that was fired,” Harrisburg Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said.

It was a scary situation in the middle of the afternoon on school grounds.

“There was no evidence that anybody had been struck or anybody had been hit,” Gautsch said. “Officers did locate a single casing that was collected and preserved as evidence.”

However, Gautsch says there was an indication there were potentially two shots fired.

“I was kind of shocked, more so disappointed,” Jaime J. Johnsen said.

Johnsen is a Harrisburg school director candidate and volunteer with local nonprofit L.O.O.P., Left Out Organization Program.

Its mission is providing aid for youth in the community, “To give them hope and get them off the street and set them up for skills in life,” Johnsen said.

Some wonder whether the shooting may have been gang-related.

“I’m not going to go down the path of possibilities or presumptions,” Gautsch said. “We’ll take it one day at a time here.”‘

“There are gangs. There are different cliques in Harrisburg,” Johnsen said. “There’s a violence issue that we need to address and part of that is having the community resources and nonprofits here in the city working together.”

Gautsch is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.

He wants to reassure parents that “The Harrisburg Bureau of Police is going to do everything within our capabilities to ensure that the students are safe up there.”

As for when students will be back to learning in person, district officials say they will communicate that directly with parents and guardians.