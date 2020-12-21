Harrisburg police donating toys to families of service workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police officers in the City of Harrisburg are about to distribute more than 500 toys to restaurant workers and men and women in the hospitality industry within the city limits.

Organizers say they know a lot of people are missing out on tips and other perks that make a difference in their financial situation.

Blake Lynch is the community liaison with the police department. He says all of the police officers were on board with this effort.

“They all know that times are tough,” said Lynch. “We just hope this will bring smiles to the faces of their children during Christmas.”

Lynch says they will begin to drop off toys to various restaurants and bars this week.

The department is no longer accepting donations, but they are encouraging people to support businesses by purchasing to-go orders or gift cards.