Harrisburg police, federal agents team up to get illegal guns off the streets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday they are working together on Operation Scarecrow.

They have been arresting people in Harrisburg and the surrounding region who are buying and selling guns illegally. The effort also targets people with felony records who are not allowed to own a firearm.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Tom Carter said they are working hard to make a difference. “Change does not happen overnight,” Carter said, “but every gun we take off the streets is potentially saving at least one life.”

Operation Scarecrow began in April 2021. So far, ten people have been charged in federal court regarding 139 illegal purchases of firearms.

Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brandler said the effort will continue in the Harrisburg area and other hot spots in the region.