Harrisburg Police focusing on more diversity in the department

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are 140 police officers with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

According to Captain Milo Hooper, 13 are minorities. He says the department continues efforts to recruit minority candidates at schools and local events, but the profession faces a perception problem.

“When I was hired in the ’90s, there was the Rodney King incident,” Hooper said. “It has been tough on the profession recently with calls for defunding police departments and high profile, isolated incidents.”

Hooper says the department is currently hiring. For more information, visit their site here