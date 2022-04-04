HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg experienced another weekend of gun violence that left two people dead and three others — including a 12-year-old — injured. No one has been arrested in relation to those four separate shootings yet, but the district attorney says police will be getting some assistance.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo spoke with Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter on Monday to discuss the recent violent crime in the city. Chardo said county detectives will help city police will open cases and with crime prevention.

Chardo is well aware the police department is down in officers, and he told Carter that the county is behind them. “We are offering some detectives to help them with some of their open investigations,” said Chardo,

“We are going to lend members of our crisis response team, our tactical team to assist the city police in patrol and hopefully increase that presence in the troubled areas,” Chardo added. He said the county has good working relationships with law enforcement agencies in the region, and they are also available to help if needed.

While the officials do their work, the community is also helping. Several grassroots organizations held a town hall at the Allison Hill Community Center Monday evening, which Lamont Jones helped organize.

“We have to find ways to get them out of that lifestyle,” Jones said.

Trauma surgeon Dr. Dale Dangleben has spent many hours in the ER trying to save the lives of shooting victims. “We have gotten cold and numb to this, and the families are left to pick up the pieces, and you have a city that is in crisis,” Dangleben said.