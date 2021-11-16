Harrisburg Police handing out gift cards during holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police have teamed up with Advance Auto Parts and to hand out gift cards during traffic stops this holiday season, and it has already begun.

Captain Milo Hooper, Harrisburg Police, says they continue to work hard to build relationships with city residents and visitors.

“We want people to know that we understand how things are because we are human,” Hooper said. “People may have a damaged windshield wiper or a brake light that is out, and we give them the $25 gift card to help them with the costs.”

Hooper says the departments Community Service Aides are also handing out gift cards and their role with the city continues to expand.

“We have them responding to minor accidents and ordinance violations,” Hooper said. “They make sure people are exchanging information after an accident and they are explaining the ordinance to people who are in violation, and at the end, they hand the the gift card.”

Hooper says they will continue to hand out gift cards during the holiday season until they run out.