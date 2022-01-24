Harrisburg Police hires 3rd Director of Community Relations and Engagement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Is a third time the charm for the Harrisburg Police Department? It recently hired its third Director of Community Relations and Engagement in the past six months.

Harrisburg native Chardan Huston will lead the police department’s Community Service Aides unit which started last year to help build stronger relationships between police and the people they serve. Huston says despite the recent change in leadership, the unit’s focus remains the same.

“My goal is for the CSA’s to be community leaders, to allow them to be out in the community, give them faces and give us faes and to build relationships,” Huston said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Huston says she hopes to hire five or six new community service aides after the budget is approved.