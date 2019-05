Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Camp Hill man died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in the 1600 block of North Cameron Street.

Harrisburg police released the man's name on Tuesday. They said Patrick Njoroge, 50, died at a hospital after following the crash at around 6:30 a.m.

The other driver will recover from their injuries, police said.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash. Any witnesses should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.