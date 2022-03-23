HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Bureau is trying to recruit men and women to join the department. The city has lost officers recently due to retirement or younger members leaving for better pay or opportunities at other agencies. Deputy Chief Dennis Sorensen says they are looking for candidates who will make a difference in the city. “I don’t care how fast you can run or how well you can shoot,” said Sorensen, “We are looking for people can communicate and have the ability to listen during difficult circumstances.” Sorensen says its not easy being a police officer, but its a rewarding career.

Sgt. Josh Hammer has been with the department for 17 years. He says they are trying to fill 20 vacancies and the city currently has five candidates ready for the next academy. “We want qualified candidates that reflect our community,” said Hammer, “We are looking for people who want to make a difference.”

The deadline to apply for the current recruitment period, is April 4th. For more information, click here.