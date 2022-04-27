HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police began its saturation campaign in early April, following several violent weekends in the city. Police officers are working overtime, spending more time in neighborhoods that have seen a rise in shootings and violent crime.

Captain Atah Akakpo-Martin says there have been no homicides since the effort began.

“Things have been quiet for a while,” said Akakpo-Martin. “Our officers are in the communities during the day and night to help keep our residents safe.”

The department is down 20 officers and Akakpo-Martin says other agencies continue to help out. “We reached out to the state police and Dauphin County,” Akakpo-Martin said. “Our goal is to make sure our residents know we are trying to make a difference and make their neighborhoods safer.”