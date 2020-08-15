Harrisburg police investigate motorcycle accident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon left one person seriously injured.

Officers reported to the 200 block of South 17th Street around 4 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle accident. Police discovered that a motorcycle rider crashed into a parked car, leaving them with serious injures. The person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Harrisburg police are currently investigating the accident and are asking anyone who witnessed it to call 717-558-6900 and ask to speak to a member of the Traffic Safety Unit.