HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday night.

According to Dauphin County Dispatch, police first responded to the scene of 17th and Market Street at around 6:45 p.m. Harrisburg Police confirm one man died at the scene around 7 p.m. from gunshot wounds. No word on any other deaths or injuries as police are still investigating.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more details as they are made available.