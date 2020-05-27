Harrisburg police investigate death of a teenager in shooting near Allison Hill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police say a 14-year-old is dead after a shooting near South 24th and Kensington streets Tuesday evening.

Police say approximately 4 p.m. May 26, officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 14-year-old city resident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A name has not been released at this time, while this has been the third Harrisburg shooting in 24 hours.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information relevant to this incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.