Harrisburg police investigate drive-by shooting on North 18th Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police officers with the Harrisburg Bureau of Police responded to the 100 block of North 18th Street for a reported gunshot victim.

Upon arrival on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8:45 p.m., the officers found a 16-year-old victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound(s). According to the report, the victim was walking in the area when it is believed shots came from a vehicle traveling in the area.

The incident remains under active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as new information is released.