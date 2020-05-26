Harrisburg police investigate fatal shooting near Allison Hill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday evening near South 24th and Kensington streets.

“We’re still very early, very early in the investigation and we don’t have any additional details we can really go on,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Kyle Gautsch said.

A name has not been released at this time, while this has been the third Harrisburg shooting in 24 hours.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.