HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police officers continue to investigate a Thursday morning fire started by a Molotov cocktail, which was thrown through the first-floor window into a multi-unit house on South 19th Street.

According to Fire Chief Brian Enterline, Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, the fire was confined to the bed and some personal items thanks to the activation of a single fire sprinkler head.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.