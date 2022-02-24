HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police Bureau officers continue to investigate a multi-vehicle accident that took place at the intersection of N. Cameron Street and Elmerton Avenue Thursday morning.

The accident involved one tractor trailer and four passenger cars. An individual in one of the vehicles was transported to the closest trauma facility with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Harrisburg Police, Harrisburg Fire Department and the Life Team EMS reported to the scene. The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit also reported and is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Bureau at 717-558-6900 and ask to speak to a member of the Traffic Safety Unit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.