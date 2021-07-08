Harrisburg police investigate reported gunshots; one injured, one dead

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of N 5th Street for a report of shots fired inside of a residence on Thursday, July 8, at 12:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound(s) and was pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult female suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound(s) was also located.

The female was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover after medical attention.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates as more information is released.

