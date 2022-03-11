HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 900 block of North 19th Street on Friday night.

Around 5:30 p.m., police were responding to reports of shots fired at a residence. When officers arrived, they were directed to a vehicle close to the scene. Officers found a dead male inside the car and investigators believe he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police also discovered that the dead male was the person responsible for the shooting on 19th street. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.