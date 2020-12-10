Harrisburg Police investigate shooting on Forster Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., Harrisburg Bureau Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of Forster Street.

Upon police arrival, officers found the victim’s vehicle struck with gunfire, but no individuals had been harmed.

According to initial investigation, multiple shots appeared to be fired from an unknown vehicle into the victim’s vehicle. The unknown vehicle then proceeded to flee from the scene.

The aggravated assault investigation is still ongoing.

Police encourage anyone with information about the incident or knowledge of the unknown vehicle to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s CRIMEWATCH.