HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night a man was shot on the 2000 block of Kensington St. in Harrisburg, according to police.

The victim arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds before police could make it to the scene but it was determined the victim was from the Kensington St. scene.

Harrisburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call them at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.