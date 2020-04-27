Harrisburg Police investigating a stabbing incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred around 11 p.m. Saturday night in the area of South 18th and Zarker Streets.

Police say the victim reported being stabbed by an unknown male after the suspect asked for a cigarette, then pulled out a knife and demanded money. When the victim told the suspect that he did not have any money, the suspect stabbed him and fled the area.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

If you have any information relevant to this investigation, contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (17) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.