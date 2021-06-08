Harrisburg police investigating attempted homicide on south 13th Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating an attempted homicide after reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Police received reports of shots fired on the 1200 block of south 13th Street on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they were advised that a gunshot victim had arrived at a nearby hospital.

Through an initial investigation that an unknown individual fired multiple shots into a home on south 13th Street, striking a female resident. The victim is expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on it is urged to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.