Harrisburg police investigating deadly Emerald Street shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police are investigating a homicide after a man with at least one gunshot wound was found on the 500 block of Emerald Street, according to a CRIMEWATCH report from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. The man died at the scene.

The report of shots fired first came in around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, in the area of Brensinger and Clover alleys.

The shooting investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 or through the CRIMEWATCH website here.