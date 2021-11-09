Harrisburg police investigating deadly shooting of a juvenile

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police responded to the 100 block of S. 13th Street for a report of a juvenile boy who had been shot on Friday, Nov. 5, around 6 p.m. according to a CRIMEWATCH post from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

When police arrived, the juvenile was being treated by EMS after receiving at least one gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital where they died days later from their injuries.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or to submit a tip via the CRIMEWATCH website.