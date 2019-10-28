Harrisburg police investigating homicide

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
harrisburg_police (1)_1522025350859.jpg.jpg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say the victim of a shooting incident in the city has died.

Harrisburg police officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Penn Street for a report of a shooting victim around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim had been taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not immediately released, and no suspects or arrests were announced.

No additional details were available.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss