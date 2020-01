HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the 600 block of Benton Street.

When officers arrived they said they found a male who had been shot. He later died.

The name and age of the victim have not been released.

Police did not release any information on any suspects or arrests.

People who submit tips to police could be eligible for a reward through Crime Stoppers.