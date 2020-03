HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Police Department found a man dead from a gunshot wound just after midnight.

Early Tuesday morning just after 12 a.m. the Harrisburg Police responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Park Street where a man was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and the Harrisburg Police ask anyone with information to contact a Harrisburg Detective at 717-558-6900.