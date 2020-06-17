Harrisburg Police investigating homicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 25-year-old and left a woman hospitalized.

Police say around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night officers responded to the 200 block of Evergreen Street for a report of a shooting with injuries.

When officers arrived on they located a female that had been shot and transported her to the hospital for treatment, her condition is unknown. Soon after the female was found dispatch advised officers that a 25 year-old-male was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Silvio and 717-255-6516 or at csilvio@harrisburgpa.gov or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeWatch.

