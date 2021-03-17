Harrisburg Police investigating homicide on Kittatinny Street

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and possible stabbing along the 1300 block of Kittatinny Street.

Upon arrival, local law enforcement found a 35-year-old man in the street with a chest wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit an anonymous tip through the department’s CRIMEWATCH.